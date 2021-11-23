Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stephen Dixon leaving Sky after two decades for GB News

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 9.43am Updated: November 23 2021, 10.06am
Sky’s Stephen Dixon is joining GB News (GB News/PA)
Sky’s Stephen Dixon is joining GB News (GB News/PA)

Broadcaster Stephen Dixon is joining GB News after nearly 22 years with Sky.

The journalist, who will host a new programme on the fledgling channel from next month, joins high-profile talent including former Sky anchor Colin Brazier, ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Dixon began his career in local radio at the Radio Trent group before joining ITN and ITV as a presenter, senior producer, and bulletin presenter on Five News.

He was later a programme editor on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast News and a presenter on finance channel Simply Money with Angela Rippon.

He presented breakfast programme Sunrise on Sky News for seven years until 2019 alongside Gillian Joseph and Isabel Webster, who also joined GB News earlier this year.

Dixon said: “I’m inspired by the energy, fun, and absolute passion at GB News to shed light on the real concerns of the Great British public, wherever they live in the UK.

“It’s many years since I felt this excited to get to work.”

The news comes two months after Andrew Neil stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on GB News.

The 72-year-old journalist and broadcaster had been absent from the channel since announcing a break two weeks into its launch and later said he “came close to a breakdown” after suffering from stress due to the station’s technical problems.