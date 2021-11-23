Nick Grimshaw talks about having his own family as he films BBC walking show

TV and radio personality Nick Grimshaw has spoken about his hopes of starting a family one day.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ appears in BBC Two series Walking With… which sees famous personalities embarking on scenic walks in various locations across England.

The 37-year-old walks along the Northumberland coast and explores the historic areas of Warkworth and Amble.

Nick Grimshaw on the Northumberland coast (Tim Smith/BBC/PA)

In the episode, Grimshaw says: “I don’t know when that will be but I hope soon. I think I’d love to have kids and have my own family; it’s definitely something me and my boyfriend have spoken about and whether or not we’d have a surrogate or we’d have them biologically or if we’d adopt.

“I think the adoption route is the one that we’ve leant towards. I just think that there’s so many kids out there who need a home and need a loving family, and, you know, we could do that. I’d love to adopt and provide that sanctuary for somebody or a few somebodies.”

He has been dating model and dancer Meshach Henry since 2018.

In August this year, Grimshaw presented his final programme on Radio 1 after announcing in June that he was leaving, having been at the broadcaster for 14 years.

He joined the BBC in 2007, hosting BBC Two youth music show Sound alongside DJ Annie Mac and later took over Chris Moyles’ breakfast show in 2012.

In May 2018, Grimshaw became the Radio 1 breakfast show’s second longest-running host in the programme’s history, overtaking the previous record held by Tony Blackburn.

Nick Grimshaw said he and boyfriend Meshach Henry have spoken about starting a family (Tim Smith/BBC/PA)

Speaking to the PA News agency about filming Walking With…, he said: “I don’t know why it was emotional. But I found it emotional on the walk. I felt really present and content. Everything felt quite life-affirming. I ended up talking about my family and my dad and maybe I’ll have a family in the future.”

His episode starts with a walk along the beach, which he said “really chilled me out”.

He added: “I really struggle being present. I’m always thinking about the next thing, or I’d be planning what’s for lunch? Or what will I say later on. And actually that show really forced me to be present. It was actually the nicest way to start a day probably I’ve had in a very, very long time.”

Grimshaw, who was also an X Factor judge in 2015, said he hopes the programme helps people “to think that having some time on your own is not a bad thing, and probably quite a nourishing thing.

“And to maybe think about how you feel and think about yourself. I think we all spend a lot of time thinking about making other people happy and what other people think of us.”

Other names appearing in the series include Kate Garraway and Shappi Khorsandi.

– Nick Grimshaw’s Walking With… episode airs on BBC Two at 7pm on November 24.