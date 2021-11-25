Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First look at actors playing the Beatles in new film Midas Man

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 11.13am
(James Loxley/PA)
The four actors chosen to play the Beatles in a new movie have been revealed.

Jonah Lees will play John Lennon, Blake Richardson stars as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge is George Harrison and Campbell Wallace portrays Ringo Starr.

The band appear in new biopic Midas Man, which tells the story of the Fab Four’s manager Brian Epstein.

A still from Midas Man (James Loxley/PA)

The newcomers will be joined by American TV show host Jay Leno, who will play Ed Sullivan, who conducted the first live interview with the Liverpool band in 1964.

Midas Man will also feature other parts of Epstein’s short career as a music agent before his death in 1967 at the age of 32.

Singer and actress Cilla Black, also managed by Epstein, will be played by Rosie Day.

The film will highlight Epstein’s unparalleled influence on pop music worldwide and his own tragic story.

It will be directed by Sara Sugarman, whose previous work includes House Of Versace and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jay Leno will play the part of Ed Sullivan (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group.

“They ooze that very visceral feeling of the 60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic, and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly.

“His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”

Midas Man is being shot on location in Liverpool, London and the US for release in 2022.

