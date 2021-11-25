Emily Atack and Asim Chaudhry to star in return of Dating No Filter

Emily Atack and Asim Chaudhry will join a new line-up of comedians in the return of Dating No Filter.

The Inbetweeners actress will be paired with comedian Joel Dommett, who starred in the first series, to provide commentary as unsuspecting singletons head out on blind dates.

Atack, who starred in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, said: “It’s been amazing working alongside Joel on this series. We both had such a laugh having a front row seat and watching people go on some of the most hilarious blind dates. Viewers are going to really enjoy it.”

Chaudhry, who starred in the Bafta-winning BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, will also be joining the cast with stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla.

Dommett said: “I did Dating No Filter last series and I think almost everyone who did it last time wanted to do it again because it was super fun to do. You’re basically just sat with a friend watching funny dates.

“It’s so funny seeing what people do in that moment of awkwardness, because we’ve all experienced that moment. If anyone pointed me out on my first date with my wife, they would all be laughing and talking about how awkward it was.”

Dating No Filter will also feature comedians including Chunkz and Yung Filly, as well as Josh Widdicombe and Rosie Jones.

The dating show will return with a Christmas special in 2021, with the full series returning to screens in February 2022 on Sky Max and NOW TV.