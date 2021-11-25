Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emily Atack and Asim Chaudhry to star in return of Dating No Filter

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 6.29pm
Emily Atack will be paired with comedian Joel Dommett (Sky/PA)
Emily Atack and Asim Chaudhry will join a new line-up of comedians in the return of Dating No Filter.

The Inbetweeners actress will be paired with comedian Joel Dommett, who starred in the first series, to provide commentary as unsuspecting singletons head out on blind dates.

Atack, who starred in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, said: “It’s been amazing working alongside Joel on this series. We both had such a laugh having a front row seat and watching people go on some of the most hilarious blind dates. Viewers are going to really enjoy it.”

Chaudhry, who starred in the Bafta-winning BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, will also be joining the cast with stand-up comedian Sukh Ojla.

Dommett said: “I did Dating No Filter last series and I think almost everyone who did it last time wanted to do it again because it was super fun to do. You’re basically just sat with a friend watching funny dates.

“It’s so funny seeing what people do in that moment of awkwardness, because we’ve all experienced that moment. If anyone pointed me out on my first date with my wife, they would all be laughing and talking about how awkward it was.”

Dating No Filter will also feature comedians including Chunkz and Yung Filly, as well as Josh Widdicombe and Rosie Jones.

The dating show will return with a Christmas special in 2021, with the full series returning to screens in February 2022 on Sky Max and NOW TV.

