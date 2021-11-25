Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mel Giedroyc crowns Britain’s Best Woodworker in new TV series

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 10.59pm
Mel Giedroyc has crowned Misti Leitz as Britain’s Best Woodworker in a new Channel 4 series.
Mel Giedroyc has crowned Misti Leitz as Britain's Best Woodworker in a new Channel 4 series.

Mel Giedroyc has crowned Misti Leitz as Britain’s Best Woodworker in a new Channel 4 series.

Presenting the finale on Thursday, comedian and broadcaster Mel joked: “I will enjoy the tinnitus that you have given me, I will remember you fondly when my ears are just ring-a-ding-dinging.”

Misti, a sculptor from Ludlow, was crowned the winner on Thursday by judges award-winning architect Alex de Rijke and queen of furniture making Helen Welch after a six-week series.

On winning, she said: “It feels amazing. I’ve always questioned how good I am at things, but I am the winner. It feels really really good.”

“There’s no doubt that I live my life differently and I did want other people to see that actually it’s OK, you can be whatever you want in this life and you can succeed at things in this life despite your differences. Everybody should just be them and do their thing and be happy.”

In the final big build challenge of the series, Misti and her fellow finalists, Charlie and Radha, were asked to create a garden building.

Misti made an intricate garden lounge built from cedar and raised off the ground with steps leading to cushioned seating and a roof of fabric shades.

Series judge Helen Welch, founder of the London School of Furniture Making, said of Misti: “She’s been great from the beginning, watching her grow has been a pleasure.”

