Entertainment TV & Film

Dr Alex George reveals he is taking medication for anxiety

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 7.09pm
Alex George has posted a picture of his anxiety medication (Ian West/PA)
Dr Alex George has revealed he is taking medication for anxiety, but admitted he did not access it “for years” because he was worried about the opinions of others.

The former Love Island star, who was appointed a youth mental health ambassador for the Government earlier this year, said he wants to break the stigma around taking medication to help with mental health.

Sharing a photo of a pill in the palm of his hand, he wrote: “I have been thinking quite hard about whether to post this, but I feel it’s the right thing to do.

The former reality TV contestant has been an advocate for mental health following the death of his 19-year-old brother Llyr in July 2020.

He has previously said he plans to achieve a lasting legacy for better mental health services in the UK in memory of his brother.

Last month he presented a documentary to highlight the mental health issues currently affecting children and young people in the UK as part of the BBC Children In Need appeal, exploring the impact the pandemic has had on young people’s mental and emotional wellbeing.

