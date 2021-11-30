Southbank Centre bring back mandatory face coverings for audiences

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Southbank Centre has re-introduced mandatory face coverings which must be worn during performances and in galleries.

The artistic venue announced that face coverings will be mandatory from Wednesday, following new Government advice announced over the weekend.

They tweeted: “Southbank Centre has taken the decision to require face coverings to be worn in our buildings from December 1 as an additional measure in light of recent Government advice about Covid.

“We want to ensure that we’re doing all we can to help keep our audiences, staff and artists safe.”

Exemptions to the policy, that mandates face coverings when visiting the Southbank Centre during performances, in galleries, shops and in foyers, are for those under 11 years old and when eating or drinking, the website stated.

The Southbank Centre, which includes Hayward Gallery, Royal Festival Hall, and National Poetry Library, also stated on its website that those refusing to wear a face mask, who were not exempt, will “not be permitted access to our buildings.”

The website added: “These new arrangements take effect from Wednesday and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with government advice.”