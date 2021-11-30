Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southbank Centre bring back mandatory face coverings for audiences

By Press Association
November 30 2021, 6.35pm
Southbank Centre bring back mandatory face coverings for audiences (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Southbank Centre bring back mandatory face coverings for audiences (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Southbank Centre has re-introduced mandatory face coverings which must be worn during performances and in galleries.

The artistic venue announced that face coverings will be mandatory from Wednesday, following new Government advice announced over the weekend.

They tweeted: “Southbank Centre has taken the decision to require face coverings to be worn in our buildings from December 1 as an additional measure in light of recent Government advice about Covid.

“We want to ensure that we’re doing all we can to help keep our audiences, staff and artists safe.”

Exemptions to the policy, that mandates face coverings when visiting the Southbank Centre during performances, in galleries, shops and in foyers, are for those under 11 years old and when eating or drinking, the website stated.

The Southbank Centre, which includes Hayward Gallery, Royal Festival Hall, and National Poetry Library, also stated on its website that those refusing to wear a face mask, who were not exempt, will “not be permitted access to our buildings.”

The website added: “These new arrangements take effect from Wednesday and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with government advice.”

