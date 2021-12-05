Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt share baby news

By Press Association
December 5 2021, 8.45pm
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow (PA)
Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow (PA)

Former Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have revealed their family is expanding.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating series in 2017, announced they are expecting their second baby together.

They have a daughter, Nell, who was born in October 2020 and shared a cute video on Instagram to announce their latest happy news.

Our Planet Global Premiere – London
Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow arrive to (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Alongside the video, posted on both of their Instagram accounts, Jewitt wrote: “We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4, June 2022.”

They got married in September this year, in a ceremony attended by their fellow Love Island contestant and DJ Marcel Somerville.

Singer and Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden was also among the wedding guests.

Jewitt proposed in February by dressing up daughter Nell in a babygro featuring the words “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”.

Reality TV star Dan Osborne was among the people congratulating them on their happy news, commenting on Instagram: “Amazing! Congratulations to you both.”

More from The Courier