Stereophonics shows rescheduled due to Covid ‘threat’

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.56am Updated: December 8 2021, 12.57pm
Stereophonics will now play the gigs in June (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Stereophonics shows in Cardiff have been rescheduled due to the “threat” of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron and the Welsh Government’s restrictions on indoor venues, the concert venue and promoter have said.

The Welsh rock band were due to perform on December 17 and 18 at the Principality Stadium, but they have now been rearranged for June 2022.

The concert venue and its promoter Kilimanjaro Live said they “sought clarification” from the Welsh Government following its latest review of coronavirus guidelines.

In a joint statement, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live said they were “regretfully announcing the postponement of the Stereophonics shows scheduled at the stadium for December 17 and 18”.

The statement added: “We have been working collaboratively throughout to deliver these shows and have sought clarification from the Welsh Government following the latest review on current guidelines and legal requirements around face coverings.

“Unfortunately, as the threat of new variants emerge and the restrictions in place as an ‘indoor venue’, the shows are impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with Government guidelines and Welsh law.

“Our top priority has always been the safety and wellbeing of fans and all staff working at these shows, as well as the ability to deliver an outstanding fan experience.

“In light of the evolving public health situation, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live have taken the proactive but difficult decision to postpone the shows to next year on June 17 and 18.

“We are taking this decision now to ensure fans have the maximum time possible to alter their plans accordingly. We apologise to all fans, artists, and their crews for any inconvenience caused, but we look forward to being back with a ‘We’ll Keep A Welcome’ in June next year.”

The rockers from Cynon Valley previously faced criticism for playing two gigs in Cardiff in March 2020 just days before Wales entered its first Covid-19 lockdown.

At the time, the Welsh government said the public health advice was that “cancelling mass gatherings was not required”.

The Welsh government’s latest guidelines require people over the age of 18 to show a Covid pass to attend nightclubs, large public events, cinema, theatres and concert halls.

The gov.wales website also states nightclubs, music venues and adult entertainment venues “carry out a specific assessment of the risk posed by the coronavirus”.

It advises venues to “require staff and (where feasible) customers to take a test before they enter your premises”, as well as “asking customers if they have been vaccinated, have recently been tested or if they have Covid-19 symptoms before they enter your premises”.

The guidelines also recommend venues prevent crowding, limit their capacity, improve ventilation and keep the premises clean.

The Stereophonics are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a new album in 2022 (Lia Toby/PA)

Stereophonics, fronted by Kelly Jones, signed their record deal in 1996 and to celebrate their upcoming 25th anniversary they will release the album Oochya! on March 4.

The first track from this 12th album, called Hanging On Your Hinges, was released in September and the band are due to start an 11-date tour next year, starting in Manchester Arena on March 18.

They have claimed seven number one spots in the UK album charts and have sold 8.5 million albums in Britain alone.

They won a Brit Award for British breakthrough act in 1998 and have received a further four Brit nominations.

All tickets purchased for the December shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Sir Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen will both be performing at the June 2022 shows, with more special guests due to be announced.