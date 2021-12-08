Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Mark Wright issues warning after having tumour removed

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 9.23pm
Mark Wright (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Mark Wright (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Mark Wright has had a 12cm tumour removed from his armpit.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 34, shared a lengthy post on Instagram explaining how he had an operation on Wednesday following a series of consultations.

The reality TV star, who was an original cast member on the ITV show, said he had wanted to speak openly about the issue to encourage others to get checked.

He also shared a series of photos showing himself in the operating theatre and the tumour itself after being removed.

Wright wrote: “Ok, it’s been a tough call whether or not to speak about this.

“One part of me wants to keep something like this private and the other part is thinking, if I can help/potentially save 1 person, well…. this is the right thing to do.

“So here goes. I discovered a lump in my breast/armpit area. Not very big, but enough to cause concern and to be cautious enough to get it checked.

“After some time the lump grew and began to bother me. I am someone that when it comes to life in general, I leave no stone unturned. When it involves health, this idiom quadruples.”

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keegan (Ian West/PA)

Wright said he saw another specialist, a breast consultant, for a second opinion and had an MRI scan before seeing a sarcoma specialist.

“This specialist saw the scans around 10 days ago and today I was in theatre having this little git removed,” he said.

“His fast and incredible turn around was due to the fact he did not want to leave it any longer and wanted it out to prevent the rare risk of a LIPOMA turning into a sarcoma overtime.

“He also could not 100% confirm by the MRI that this was definitely a benign tumour and not something more sinister.”

Wright, who is married to actress Michelle Keegan, said the tumour would be sent off for further testing.

He added: “MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Don’t leave it.

“Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being. Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself.”

