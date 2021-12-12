Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Beckham’s father Ted marries solicitor Hilary Meredith

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 2.23pm
Left to right, Charlotte, Ted, Hilary and David (Handout image/PA)
David Beckham’s father Ted has married solicitor Hilary Meredith in an intimate ceremony in London.

The couple had a small private wedding at the historic Middle Temple in the capital’s law district on Saturday, surrounded by their immediate family.

The football star, who acted as best man for his father, can be seen delighted for the happy couple as they all pose for a family photo at the ceremony alongside Hilary’s daughter Charlotte.

Ted Beckham and Hilary Meredith engagement
The couple announced their engagement in March 2020 (Twentyfour7 PR)

The snap shows the group in front of a Christmas tree with Hilary wearing an elegant white satin dress, Charlotte in a glamorous blue velvet outfit and Ted and David co-ordinating in navy suits and silk ties.

The couple were married with Ted’s three children, eight of his grandchildren and Hilary’s mother and daughter Charlotte in attendance at the ceremony, a spokesperson for the family said.

The statement also said the pair are currently honeymooning out of the country.

The couple met last year through their charity work for Army veterans at Broughton House Veteran Care Village and announced their engagement in March 2020.

Ted, 71, was previously married to David’s mother Sandra, and they divorced in 2002 after 32 years of marriage.

Meredith is a solicitor, lobbyist and campaigner best known for her work on behalf of the UK armed forces, veterans and their families.

She runs law firm Hilary Meredith Solicitors and is also visiting professor of law and veterans’ affairs at the University of Chester.

