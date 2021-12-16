Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cast of Ted Lasso team up for one-off animated Christmas special

By Press Association
December 16 2021, 1.31am
Jason Sudekis in the press room of the 86th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA, March 2, 2014.
Jason Sudekis in the press room of the 86th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA, March 2, 2014.

The cast of Apple TV’s hit show Ted Lasso have teamed up for a one off animated festive special.

The four and a half minute short – titled The Missing Christmas Moustache – features voices from Jason Sudeikis and his British co-stars.

In it, Ted and the gang search for his signature facial hair which mysteriously vanishes from his face.

Ted Lasso has won several top comedy accolades including best comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File).

However the search ultimately leads Ted to realise that the real meaning of the holiday is appreciating time with loved ones and not needing everything to be “perfect” – prompting the moustache’s return.

Sudeikis appears in the animated short alongside his co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed, who all voice their characters from the series.

Waddingham and Goldstein recently received golden globe nominations for their roles in the series, which itself has won several top comedy accolades – including best comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

