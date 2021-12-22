Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EastEnders to launch online gameshow called Albert Squared

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 5.46pm
James Bye in his role as host of EastEnders’ gameshow, Albert Squared (BBC/EastEnders)

EastEnders is to launch its first gameshow, which will see cast members answer trivia questions, go head to head in a costume challenge and even race each other to wrap fish and chips.

The first of a 10-part weekly show, to be called Albert Squared, will air on December 22 at 6pm on EastEnders’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Two teams – the Walford Warriors and the East End Defenders – will battle it out in a range of challenges, with James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler, hosting the show.

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, will lead the Walford Warriors in the first show.

Natalie Cassidy is a team captain

Her team includes Brian Conley (Rocky) and Gurlaine Kaur Garcha (Ash Kaur).

They will take on the East End Defenders, led by Tameka Empson, who plays Kim Fox.

Tameka Empson

Her team is comprised of Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) and Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell).

The trivia section – dubbed the Well’ard Round, after Robbie Jackson’s beloved dog – will test knowledge of the soap’s history, including questions like, how many wives has Ian Beale had?

Get Into My Pub! will see the teams embarking on a physical challenge as they try to break into The Queen Vic; Air Your Dirty Laundry will be a costume challenge and Plaice your Orders involves team members wrapping fish and chips.

Host Bye said: “I really enjoyed it. I’ve never done anything like this before.

“We were told to have fun, have a laugh and show viewers what our relationships are like off camera and that’s exactly what we did…

“It really lifted everyone’s spirits when we needed it with all the news around at the moment just before Christmas, and I hope that comes across on screen.”

