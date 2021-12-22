Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doctor Strange enlists help of Scarlet Witch in teaser trailer for Marvel sequel

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 7.06pm
Benedict Cumberbatch (PA)
Benedict Cumberbatch (PA)

Doctor Strange enlists the help of Scarlet Witch in a teaser trailer for the next instalment of the Marvel franchise.

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the superhero wizard and is joined by Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams in the new clip.

It shows Strange struggling to deal with the fallout from a spell he has cast which has opened up the world to the multiverse.

Doctor Strange fan screening – London
Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the superhero wizard and is joined by Rachel McAdams in the new clip (Yui Mok/PA) 

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” he is heard to say.

“It was the only way. But I never meant for any of this to happen.”

The trailer sees Strange approaching fellow Avenger Wanda Maximoff seeking her help, with references to the spin-off series WandaVision.

A collection of fierce battle scenes are shown, featuring spells, and CGI aliens before a tense stand-off scene.

“I’m sorry Stephen, I hope you understand the greatest threat to our universe, is you,” Strange is told.

The trailer comes following the global success of Spiderman: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, in which Cumberbatch’s Marvel character also featured.

Doctor Strange UK Launch Event – London
Benedict Wong also stars (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The web-slinging blockbuster also explored the multiverse, seeing villains from previous Spiderman films return.

It smashed box-office records in its December opening weekend, making an estimated 600 million dollars worldwide.

The film was beaten only by Avengers: Infinity War, which earned 640 million dollars worldwide, and Avengers: Endgame which earned 1.2 billion dollars.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness opens in cinemas on May 6 2022.

[[title]]

[[text]]

