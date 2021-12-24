Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rod Stewart pays tribute to ex-guitarist Robin Le Mesurier following his death

By Press Association
December 24 2021, 9.02am
Sir Rod Stewart (Simon Cooper/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart has paid tribute to his former guitarist Robin Le Mesurier as a “Rock & Roll soul”, following his death aged 68.

Le Mesurier collaborated with French singer Johnny Hallyday, performed live with The Faces and played as part of novelty pop group The Wombles, across a 50-year career.

He died of cancer on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Sir Rod shared a black and white photo of them playing on stage together and said: “A Rock & Roll soul, rest in peace my dear friend.”

Rolling Stones and Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood also paid tribute.

He posted a photo showing himself on stage with Le Mesurier, writing: “Rest in peace Robin, I have so much respect for you ~ you will be missed.”

Julian Lennon, son of Beatle John Lennon, described Le Mesurier as an “old friend” as he shared a message online.

He said: “Heartbroken to hear of the Passing of My Dear Old friend, Robin Le Mesurier… Forever in our Hearts….

“My Most Sincere Condolences to his Family & Friends.”

Composer and conductor Mike Batt, who helped create The Wombles in the mid-70s and wrote much of their material, also shared a tribute.

He said: “Devastated to learn from Julian Lennon that our mutual dear friend Robin Le Mesurier has died aged 68.

“A kind, brilliant musician, he spent many years with Rod Stewart and later Johnny Halliday.

“He was Wellington in our in the very first Wombles TOTP show. RIP dear Robin.”

Born in London in 1953, Le Mesurier was the son of Dad’s Army star John Le Mesurier and Carry On actress Hattie Jacques.

A fan of acts including Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, Le Mesurier began his career in the band The Reign, whose first single was written by members of The Yardbirds.

When the group broke up in 1973, he was recruited to join The Wombles after Batt secured the rights to write and release songs under the umbrella of the children’s TV show.

Performing dressed in a fake fur costume alongside other professional musicians, Le Mesurier opted for a Gibson Flying V guitar but left the band after a few years following accusations of cannabis use.

During the late 70s he toured with Australian-English soft rock duo Air Supply, who were opening for Sir Rod, before being recruited into the singer’s group.

In 1994 he recorded two tracks on Hallyday’s first English-language record, Rough Town, and became Hallyday’s musical director.

September 2015 saw him join Sir Rod and Wood for the Faces reunion.

