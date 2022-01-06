Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maisie Smith replaces AJ Odudu on Strictly Come Dancing live tour

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 10.54am
Kai Widdrington and Maisie Smith (BBC/PA)
Kai Widdrington and Maisie Smith (BBC/PA)

AJ Odudu has pulled out of the Strictly Come Dancing tour on medical advice after injuring her foot ahead of the live final, it has been announced.

She will be replaced by EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who was a finalist in the 2020 series.

Smith will perform with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, who was paired with Odudu during the 2021 series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
AJ Odudu had to pull out of the Strictly Come Dancing final and will no longer appear in the tour (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

The duo will join series winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, alongside Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Max George and Katya Jones.

Odudu said: “I’m devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury.

“I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice.

“I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I’ll definitely be there to cheer them on.”

Smith said: “I’m thrilled to be asked to restart my Strictly journey on this year’s arena tour.

“Kai and I will be dancing the quickstep and the samba – I can’t wait for rehearsals to start next week.

“It will be a joy to dance with everyone and so great to see my EastEnders friend Rose again.  I wish AJ a speedy recovery.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Johannes Radebe and John Whaite will also appear on the Strictly live tour (Guy Levy/BBC)

Odudu was forced to pull out of the live final of the 2021 series after suffering a torn ligament.

The TV presenter had consistently impressed the judges with her routines but her absence meant the final went ahead with just two celebrity contestants – EastEnders actress and eventual winner Ayling-Ellis and TV baker Whaite.

The tour will also feature group performances from the show’s professional dancers – Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal – while the judging panel will be made up of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

The show will be hosted by It Takes Two presenter and former Strictly professional Janette Manrara.

The live tour will kick off in Birmingham on January 20, before travelling to Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham. It will finish at London’s O2 Arena on February 13.

