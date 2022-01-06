Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz celebrate seven years of marriage

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 11.18am
Cameron Diaz (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cameron Diaz (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Benji Madden has celebrated seven years of marriage to Cameron Diaz and said he has “always dreamed of having a family like this”.

Good Charlotte star Madden, 42, and Hollywood star Diaz, 49, got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019.

Madden posted a message to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, in which he wrote: “Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this.

“Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life.

“The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!”

He also shared a painting of a white tiger and a plant in a grey pot.

Sex Tape photocall – London
Cameron Diaz (Nick Ansell/PA)

Diaz replied, commenting: “I [LOVE] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY.

“Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS.”

Diaz previously revealed she met her husband through his brother Joel and his wife Nicole Richie.

“She told the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast: “I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other.”

Several well-wishers posted messages to the couple, including Madden’s brother Joel, who wrote: “Y’all r the Goats.”

