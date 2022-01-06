Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Queen drummer Roger Taylor celebrates Greatest Hits album as ‘golden goose’

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 4.08pm
Roger Taylor (David Parry/PA)
Roger Taylor (David Parry/PA)

Queen’s Greatest Hits album is “the golden goose that just keeps giving”, drummer Roger Taylor said, after it finished 2021 as the fifth best-selling album of the year.

The album, which was first released in 1981, includes hits We Are the Champions and Bohemian Rhapsody, and was given the ranking by the Official Charts Company 2021 on its roundup chart.

Roger Taylor and Brian May with their wives, posing for the cameras
Brian May, second left, with wife Anita Dobson, left, Roger Taylor and his wife Sarina Potgieter, at the Bohemian Rhapsody film world premiere (Matt Crossick/PA)

The company also gave it the accolade of Britain’s most popular album of the past 60 years.

Taylor, 72, said the news was “unbelievable” and added: “All praise the golden goose that just keeps giving!”

2021 was a memorable year for the British rock band as it marked the album’s 40th anniversary, as well as Queen’s 50th milestone.

Taylor also finished and released his sixth album in 2021, Outsider, which peaked at number three.

The Official Charts Company said one in four British households have a copy of Greatest Hits, which was the first – and only – album to have sold more than six million copies in the UK.

It is certified as platinum 23 times, with global sales in excess of 25 million.

In July 2021, the same month a collector’s edition was released, the album reached number two in the charts.

Other songs on it include Killer Queen, Somebody To Love, and Another One Bites the Dust.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier