Glenn Weiss to return as director of the 94th Oscars show

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 11.54pm
Glenn Weiss to return as director of the 94th Oscars show (Jennifer Graylock/ PA)
Glenn Weiss to return as director of the 94th Oscars show (Jennifer Graylock/ PA)

Glenn Weiss has been announced as the director of the 94th Oscars show, the academy has announced.

Weiss has directed numerous televised events including six previous Oscars shows and 20 Tony awards.

He has received five Primetime Emmy’s and eight Directors Guild Association awards for his work.

Oscars show producer Will Packer said he was “fortunate” to have Weiss return for the 2022 show.

“You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film.

“I’m fortunate to be working with him,” said Packer.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due to be held on Sunday March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

