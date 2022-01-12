Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Evanna Lynch dismisses talk of ‘rift’ between JK Rowling and Harry Potter cast

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 2.28am Updated: January 12 2022, 7.04am
Evanna Lynch rejects narrative of ‘rift’ between JK Rowling and Harry Potter cast (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
Evanna Lynch rejects narrative of ‘rift’ between JK Rowling and Harry Potter cast (Jonathan Brady/ PA)

Evanna Lynch says she “strongly disagrees” with the media narrative of a rift between JK Rowling and the Harry Potter cast, with the actress adding the cast’s members have “great respect” for the author.

The actress, who played airy Luna Lovegood in the franchise, said everyone on set held “strong beliefs” but insisted the writer had not been given the “cold shoulder”.

Rowling has become a controversial figure since the films’ release over her comments on gender identity and has attracted criticism from many, including Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

New Harry Potter attraction
Lynch said reconciling opposing views had involved ‘a very difficult conversation’ but hoped there would be ‘healing’ among the parties (David Parry/ PA)

Speaking to GB News, Lynch said reconciling opposing views had involved “a very difficult conversation” but hoped there would be “healing” among the parties.

“I think there’s things we don’t all agree with and don’t understand,” she said.

“I’ve talked to all the cast, they all have great respect for her even if they don’t agree with her beliefs. I really strongly disagree with the narrative that there’s a rift.

“She has her beliefs and she’s doing her thing. We all have strong beliefs and it’s been a very difficult conversation.

“I want there to be healing and I don’t want us to keep fighting, so I reject that narrative that there’s been a cold shoulder.”

Rowling was featured in a recent 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion special, but only in archive video clips, though Lynch also rejected the idea that this was due to the controversy.

“I think she’s busy writing books, I don’t think that was about the conversations that have been had about more controversial issues,” she said.

“I think she was busy and she was never on the sets very often. She’s still a big part of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]