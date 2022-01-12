Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kimberly Wyatt: Dancing on Ice has been rehab from having children

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 8.00pm
Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt said Dancing On Ice has been “rehab from having children” (Matt Crossick/PA)
Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt said Dancing On Ice has been “rehab from having children” (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt says Dancing On Ice has been “rehab from having children”.

The American singer and dancer previously said she was “excited” to test her body on the skating show after having three Caesarean sections.

Wyatt, 39, said: “My body is still recovering from my third Caesarean, my youngest is two years old.

“So much happens to your hips, your ribs and your abs and trying to get it all back together, so it’s just rehab from having children for me, this whole experience has been.”

Last year, Wyatt revealed she had been sterilised, and said her husband Max Rogers would be having a vasectomy.

The couple have three children: Willow, seven, Maple, four, and Ford, who was born in 2019.

“It’s been amazing to get back to the ballet foundations that I had once as a kid and a teenager.

“I try and start my day with a bit of ballet, strength, Pilates, a bit of anything to get those abs back together, the booty engaging and just getting the body feeling good.

“So it’s just trying to be in a place where you have such a good relationship with all the fibres, tendons and muscles in your body to call upon them when you need them, especially mid-fall.”

Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers
Kimberly Wyatt and Max Rogers with their children (Yui Mok/PA)

Wyatt is competing with professional skating partner Mark Hanretty, who withdrew from the competition last year after his partner Billie Shepherd suffered a fall on the rink.

Speaking about her nerves, Wyatt added: “I think it’s handling all of the elements, the crowd, the live TV, the judges, the lights, all of the extras that are outside of your control, and being able to stay as calm as you can and give the best performance you can.

“Expecting the unexpected and trying to find your way on really slippery ice.”

The line-up also includes Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

Dancing On Ice launches on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier