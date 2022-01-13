Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals which Hollywood star left him starstruck

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.20pm
Jake Gyllenhaal (PA)
Jake Gyllenhaal (PA)

Jake Gyllenhaal has recalled being starstruck when he first met fellow Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

Donnie Darko star Gyllenhaal, 41, starred alongside Pitt’s then-wife, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, in 2002’s The Good Girl.

The film, which also featured John C Reilly, saw Aniston receive plaudits for the role in which her character has an affair with a colleague, played by Gyllenhaal.

Speaking to W Magazine, he said: “I was starstruck with Mandy Patinkin when he came to see Sunday In The Park With George, a show I did. He originated the (title) role and basically created the role.

“And I was definitely starstruck when I first met Brad Pitt on the set of The Good Girl.

“I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of very racy scenes.

“I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door.

“He said, so confidently and kindly, “Well, you have another one. It’s all right’.

“He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Jake Gyllenhaal during filming for the Graham Norton Show (PA)

Aniston and Pitt began dating in 1998 and were married in 2000, but divorced in 2005.

Brokeback Mountain star Gyllenhaal also spoke about his favourite films growing up, telling the publication they were Gigi and Point Break.

He said: “I was forced to watch Gigi, and so it slowly became my favourite film.

“But then it was Point Break. Doesn’t that sort of encapsulate me?”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

