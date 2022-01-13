Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holly Willoughby says she ‘gets to play dress up’ every week on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 8.00pm
Holly Willoughby 'excited to play dress up' during new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/ PA)
Holly Willoughby ‘excited to play dress up’ during new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/ PA)

Holly Willoughby says she is excited to “play dress up every Sunday” as she prepares for the latest series of Dancing On Ice.

The TV presenter said the arrival of fantastic dresses with sequins and feathers made her feel “like Cinderella for the day”.

Willoughby, 40, who presents the popular 10-week skating show with partner-in-crime Phillip Schofield, said she enjoyed the process of tweaking her wardrobe throughout the series.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Willoughby presents the popular 10-week skating show with partner-in-crime Phillip Schofield (Ian West/ PA)

“I have two or three fittings throughout the 10 weeks but it is one of my favourite days of the year,” she said.

“You suddenly get this floof of fluff, and sequins and feathers just appear through my door and I feel like Cinderella for the day”.

She added: “I never get to wear big frocks anymore, you only get married once and you only get to wear the big frock (once) but thankfully all these years on Dancing On Ice I get to play dress up every Sunday so I am just excited to do it all again.

“There are probably about 10 or 15 dresses there, some things you try on and you can’t get past your knees and then other things you need to adapt slightly or think about what works on camera and all those sorts of stuff.

“I quite like being part of that process as well, going ‘this would look nice if we added a bit of this there’, it’s fun, it’s something that I enjoy doing.”

The line-up of this year’s Dancing On Ice includes Love Island’s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, and Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

The show returns to ITV on January 16.

