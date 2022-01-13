Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kanye West named as suspect in alleged battery in Los Angeles

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 8.56pm Updated: January 13 2022, 9.08pm
Kanye West named as suspect in an alleged battery (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West has been named as a suspect in an alleged battery offence, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has said.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is being investigated after an incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

In a statement, the LAPD said: “This morning at 3am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street.

“A Battery Report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect.

“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”

It appears West was socialising with singer Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and actress Julia Fox hours before the alleged offence.

An Instagram video of them listening to music by rapper Drake was posted by the owner of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee.

On the same day it was announced that West will headline the 2022 Coachella music festival alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 (Ian West/PA)

The global megastar, 44, will be taking the Sunday slots at the world famous event, which takes place in the Southern Californian desert.

In February, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper citing irreconcilable differences that “continued to exist” between the pair.

The fashion designer, who has recently teased a Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga collaboration, is dating Uncut Gems actress Fox.

The pair met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and were later pictured together attending the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play on Broadway.

