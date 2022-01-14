Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bez ‘battered’ from Dancing On Ice but says it is not his scariest challenge

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.44pm
Bez said he is ‘bruised and battered’ from Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Bez said he is ‘bruised and battered’ from Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Happy Mondays dancer Bez has said he is “bruised and battered” from Dancing On Ice but the experience does not compare to his scariest challenge on Jack Osbourne’s Celebrity Adrenaline Junkie.

The 57-year-old has had several serious falls during his skating training but said he has made “major progress” in the last two days.

The ITV show this year also features Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Rugby star Ben Foden, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole and The Vamps’ Connor Ball will also compete.

Speaking to Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson on This Morning on Friday, Bez said: “First of all it was more like Bambi, then I progressed to Frank Spencer, but now I am doing a lot better.

Bez
Bez from the Happy Mondays is in this year’s Dancing On Ice (Yui Mok/PA)

“In the last two days I have made major progress, I did not fall once so I am really pleased with that. That is a major goal reached for me.

“I have been training hard, it has just started to come together for me… I feel like I have improved in the last few days.”

Despite his falls, the maraca-shaking dancer, famed for his on-stage antics as part of Madchester-era band Happy Mondays, said the skating show is not the scariest thing he has ever done.

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, added: “The scariest thing I have ever done was on Jack Osbourne when I swung between two cable cars with a 4,000-metre drop below me, anything after that is easy.

“I am bruised and battered but I am able.”

Dancing On Ice launches on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier