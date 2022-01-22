Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘involved in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 4.00am Updated: January 22 2022, 5.48am
Arnold Schwarzenegger has reportedly been involved in a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a woman being taken to hospital.

The former bodybuilder and governor of California was pictured at the scene, in photos shared by US media outlet TMZ, in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Mr Schwarzenegger told the BBC that the actor was behind the wheel of his SUV at the time of the incident, but was unharmed.

The four-vehicle collision took place just after 4.30pm local time on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed.

The former bodybuilder and governor of California was pictured at the scene of the incident in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (Ian West/PA)

“There was a collision about 4.35 on Sunset and Allenford Avenue,” an LAPD spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“It was a four vehicle traffic collision (and) fire departments and paramedics transported one female to a local hospital with an abrasion to her head.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in this and all parties remained at the scene.”

