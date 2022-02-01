Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christopher Eccleston: I never thought anyone would cast me in a comedy

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 12.02am
Christopher Eccleston plays Fagin (NBCUniversal International Studios/PA)
Christopher Eccleston plays Fagin (NBCUniversal International Studios/PA)

Christopher Eccleston has said as a young actor he took himself “far, far too seriously”.

The former Doctor Who and Our Friends In The North actor, 57, stars in CBBC’s upcoming Dickens drama, Dodger.

He plays criminal organiser Fagin in the series, which is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

Christopher Eccleston as Fagin and Billy Jenkins as Dodger
Christopher Eccleston as Fagin and Billy Jenkins as Dodger (NBCUniversal International Studios/PA)

Asked about his iteration of Fagin, who is “funny” in the series, and whether he prefers comedic roles of late, he told Radio Times: “As I’ve gone through life, my view has definitely become tragicomic.

“As a young actor, in my pursuit of the Oscar and Baftas and all that, I thought what I had to be was serious. And I took myself far, far too seriously.

“I thought that great acting was straight acting. I now think the opposite.

“I talked about Rhys (Thomas) and Lucy (Montgomery) already but they gave me the opportunity to do comedy with (BBC4 mockumentary) Brian Pern and I’m forever grateful.

“Because I am the most miserable man in British television, as you know. I never thought anyone would cast me in a comedy.”

He said his children, Albert and Esme, are not fans of him doing accents, as they “just want me to be dad”.

Radio Times
This week’s cover of the Radio Times magazine (Radio Times/PA)

He told the publication: “They will not believe me in any role I play, they can always see the cracks and the faults. They are, along with my mum, my toughest audience.

“I will get notes on Dodger from them all, you can be sure.”

Dodger airs on CBBC and BBC iPlayer from February 6.

The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times.

