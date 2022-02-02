Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Cillian Murphy on the difficulty of filming Peaky Blinders without Helen McCrory

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 12.03am
Cillian Murphy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Cillian Murphy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Cillian Murphy has said it felt “very strange” to be on the set of Peaky Blinders without his co-star Helen McCrory following her death last year.

Murphy, who had starred alongside the actress in the hit BBC One series since it began in 2013, described her as the “beating heart” of the show.

McCrory’s husband, Damian Lewis, announced in April that she had died at home at the age of 52 following a “heroic battle” with cancer.

Peaky Blinders World Premiere – Birmingham
Helen McCrory starred as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders (Jacob King/PA)

Filming of the sixth and final series of the period crime drama began in January 2021, after it initially had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

McCrory was absent from the beginning of filming due to her cancer diagnosis.

Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in the show, told Esquire UK: “We were just reeling throughout the whole thing. She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.

“The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it.

“But she was so private and so f****** brave and courageous. She was inspirational. People throw that word around, but she genuinely was.

“Her values, the way she dealt with her kids and Damian. She cares about everybody. She’s really funny and really cool, and she had this real warmth. She really cared.

“It’s just… I still can’t believe she’s not here. It doesn’t make sense. I’ve never lost anyone like that – who was young and a friend. It was very confusing.

“But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person.”

McCrory played Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in the BBC series for five seasons and was also known for appearing in the Harry Potter movies and the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall.

The forthcoming sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders is reportedly set to be released in February.

Murphy said he is unsure if his character, Tommy Shelby, has been redeemed in the final run but thinks that is what the show’s screenwriter, Steven Knight, was aiming for.

The 45-year-old added that he has loved his time on the show, saying: “It’s only this year that it felt hard.

“I’m still shocked by how it went from this small little show on BBC Two to this worldwide phenomenon.”

Cillian Murphy poses for Esquire UK (Tom Craig/Esquire UK/PA)

The Irish actor will also reunite with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan for his new highly awaited film Oppenheimer, having previously worked with him on the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

Murphy will star as J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

Speaking about the role, he said: “It’s the first time he’s cast me in a lead, which I’m still a bit in shock about, but I’m thrilled.

“It’s a huge part and a lot of work. But, in my estimation, you’re working with one of the greatest living directors, so you’re in safe hands.”

– The spring 2022 issue of Esquire UK is on sale from Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier