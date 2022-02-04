Don Broco score chart success after ‘so many hiccups’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don Broco have landed their first UK number one album with Amazing Things.

The Bedford-born rock band’s fourth studio album overcame stiff competition from The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to secure the top spot on the UK charts.

Don Broco have enjoyed three UK Top 40 albums but clinched the top spot on Friday, topping both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Record Store Chart with 98% physical sales, the Official Charts Company said.

Celebrating their success, they said: “Wow, our first ever Official Charts UK Number One album!

“Thank you so much to our fans for supporting us this week, we honestly couldn’t have done it without you. This one’s for you guys!

“After so many hiccups along the way with this album release, to finally get it out and get this Official Charts UK Number One Album award means so much.”

Blackpool rock band Jethro Tull also landed their first Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart in 50 years, with The Zealot Gene entering at number nine.

Their last Top 10 appearance was 1972’s Living In The Past.

Stephanie Beatriz (Official Charts Company)

Meanwhile, the soundtrack from Disney movie Encanto has become the first film soundtrack in history to land three simultaneous Top 10s on the Official Singles Chart.

We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the animated film has continued its domination for the third week after becoming the first original Disney song to reach number one in the singles chart.

The track, which was written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is now the longest-running number one of 2022 so far.

The film, about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, has won acclaim for its catchy music and for exploring a cultural perspective not often seen in Disney movies.

Two more songs from the Encanto soundtrack also feature in the Top 10 this week – Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow is at four and The Family Madrigal by Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz is at number seven.