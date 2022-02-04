Kimberley Walsh reveals how Girls Aloud will mark their 20th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kimberley Walsh reveals how Girls Aloud will mark their 20th anniversary

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 7.04pm
(Isabel Infantes/PA)
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kimberley Walsh has said Girls Aloud will mark the 20th anniversary of the girl band privately after a “tough year” following the death of Sarah Harding.

Harding died in September aged 39 after revealing in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Bandmate Walsh said she was “proud” of what the pop group achieved during their time together but it would not “feel right” to celebrate the anniversary.

Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I don’t think we’ve got any plans to mark it, obviously it’s been a tough year for us losing Sarah.

“The main thing is that we can just spend a bit of time together and reminisce on the good times, but it definitely doesn’t really feel right to celebrate it in any way, to be honest.”

Girls Aloud – consisting of Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Harding and Walsh – were formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

They produced five studio albums, including the hit tracks Sound Of The Underground and The Promise, before they disbanded in 2013.

The 40-year-old singer admitted she found it “hard to believe” it had been 20 years since the group was created.

Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)

She added: “That just seems like an age, but then at the same time, it does feel a long time ago, it feels almost like a different world.

“I just feel proud of what we achieved and grateful to still be doing a job that I love and still be in the industry in different ways, because it’s all obviously thanks to Girls Aloud and the grounding and the opportunities that has given me.”

Walsh went on to have a successful career on the stage, starring in a West End production of Shrek as Princess Fiona, as well as featuring in musical adaptions of Elf, Big and Sleepless In Seattle.

The singer turned actress told PA her time in the girl band helped her with intense theatre schedules.

She said: “Going into the West End at the age of 30 and doing quite a gruelling schedule of eight shows a week, in a weird way, Girls Aloud prepared me quite well for that because you get used to just powering through, grafting, working all hours. They all cross over in their own ways.”

Walsh said theatre has always been her “first love” as she grew up doing musical theatre as a child in local productions, so she felt greatly affected by how the industry suffered during the pandemic.

“It’s been difficult. To see all those theatres dark was quite harrowing during the early days of lockdown,” she added.

“Obviously I’ve got so many friends, from performers to techies, backstage, stagehands, that were all just out of work, having to just get like delivery jobs and just find a way through the pandemic.

“So I feel like it’s so important right now, now that things have opened up, to just try to encourage people to go back to their local theatres and support.”

The singer is supporting the Love Your Local Theatre campaign launched by UK Theatre to encourage the public to attend shows at their local venues to help them recover from the impact of Covid.

More than 100 theatres across the UK have joined the campaign which is offering two-for-one tickets for a range of shows during the month of March.

Tickets are available from the Love Your Local Theatre website.

