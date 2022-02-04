Kim Kardashian: Kanye is making co-parenting impossible every step of the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Kim Kardashian: Kanye is making co-parenting impossible every step of the way

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 7.16pm Updated: February 4 2022, 7.56pm
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian has hit back at Kanye West, calling his social media attacks “hurtful” after he claimed their daughter was on TikTok against his will.

Reality star Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, citing irreconcilable differences, after they married in an extravagant wedding in 2014.

On Friday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, seemingly attacked Kardashian for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North on TikTok without his permission.

Sharing an image on Instagram, West used capital letters to caption the post: “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on tik tok against my will?”

Addressing the claims in a statement on her Instagram story, Kardashian, 41, said she is doing her best to protect their daughter while allowing her “creativity in the medium that she wishes” with supervision because it brings her “happiness”.

Talking about her estranged husband, she added: “Kayne’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

The social media star, who has 284 million Instagram followers, also said she was the “main provider and caregiver” for their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

She added: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Following her statement, West took to Instagram alleging that Kardashian had “kidnapped” their daughter on her birthday.

Global megastar West, 44, said: “What do you mean by main provider?

“America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

Rapper West is dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox after they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

