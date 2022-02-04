Jennifer Lopez learnt to keep parts of personal life away from public scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jennifer Lopez learnt to keep parts of personal life away from public scrutiny

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 9.22pm
Jennifer Lopez learnt to keep personal life ‘sacred’ from public scrutiny (PA)

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez said she has an “obligation” to share some details of her personal life but has learnt to protect “sacred” parts from the public eye.

The actress and singer, 52, said learning what segments of her private life to share with the world had been a “real journey”.

Lopez and award-winning actor and director Ben Affleck, 49, sent the rumour mill into overdrive last May when they were spotted together in Montana.

The pair, known collectively as “Bennifer”, were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples before breaking up in 2004.

Last year, they confirmed they had rekindled their relationship after nearly two decades, with Lopez confirming they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday in July.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music about her personal life, Lopez said: “It is more of a protection. It’s more of a kind of learning along the way, what to keep sacred and what to share.

“Because unfortunately, when you… are fortunate enough to become successful in this business, which is a rare thing – and I see that as a blessing – you wind up really having somewhat of a responsibility and obligation to share a little bit of your life.

Ben Affleck
Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways in 2004 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“You are sharing your life, right? There is that responsibility.

“But how do you do that in a way that doesn’t kind of crush your soul and put all of the special things out there to be stepped on? And so you have to learn.”

Lopez’s past relationships include a 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony, who she divorced in 2014, and time with former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, before they split in April last year.

The actress said she now decides which parts of her private life to share and what to “keep”.

Lopez added: “And that… for me – who’s been in the public eye for many, many years longer than I’d like to admit – has been a real journey.

“A real lesson along the way of making mistakes there and then realising, OK, well, I’m going to do it this way this time.”

