Jackass creators say US comedy stunt show is ‘wholesome’

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 10.00am
Jackass creators say US comedy stunt show is ‘wholesome’ (Paramount/PA)
The creators of slapstick reality show Jackass say the franchise is “wholesome” and its comedy style is “unassailable”.

Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O said there was “no hate or negativity” involved in the numerous stunts and pranks, adding that their friendships had not only “endured” but grown stronger over the years.

The US TV series Jackass launched in 2000 and lasted for three seasons, after which four feature films were made.

The latest instalment, Jackass Forever, was released on February 4, 20 years after the original film and more than 10 years since Jackass 3.

Asked about the series becoming a victim of so-called “cancel culture”, Knoxville said: “There’s nothing to cancel, you can’t cancel slapstick.

“It’s unassailable.”

London-born Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, said: “We only target ourselves and we’re very willing participants, we’re attention whores and we love it.

“But beyond that the spirit of Jackass is so good and not mean, there’s no hate, there’s no negativity – it’s just in such a good spirit that it ages well.

“I’m really fiercely proud of that fact and I would even go so far as to say that Jackass is wholesome in that it’s so well-spirited,” he added.

Knoxville said the franchise created a sense of nostalgia and the strong friendships featured in the films could be felt by audiences.

“It reminds people of their own childhoods because they did crazy stuff growing up so there’s that nostalgia,” he said.

“And we’re all friends and we all love each other and that camaraderie is irreplaceable. I think people appreciate that.

Jackass 3D Premiere – London
The TV series Jackass, starring Johnny Knoxville, launched in 2000 and lasted for three seasons, after which four feature films were made (Yui Mok/PA)

“Not only have our friendships endured but they’ve grown stronger and you feel that.”

Steve-O added: “Because we took 10 years to get around to making this film, that freshened things up.

“It felt new again. For me it was nostalgic but it was fresh at the same time.”

On the show’s writing process, Knoxville said that formal sessions were had but his best ideas came when he was “alone or watching cartoons”.

“I’ve had ideas come to me in dreams,” added Steve-O.

Jackass: Forever features new cast members including British actor Eric Manaka, who has worked with Knoxville previously on the 2018 comedy Action Point.

