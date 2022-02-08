Filmed version of Broadway Diana musical leads Razzies nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Filmed version of Broadway Diana musical leads Razzies nominations

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 2.28am
Filmed version of Broadway Princess Diana musical leads Razzies nominations (Netflix/PA)
A filmed version of a Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales has led the nominations for the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards.

The annual ceremony – known as the Razzies – “honours” the worst in movies, handing out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year.

Diana the Musical earned a total of nine nods in major categories including worst picture, worst actor, worst actress and worst director.

It was originally performed at the Longacre Theatre in New York before a filmed version was released on Netflix in October last year.

The Razzies described it as “Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year… which didn’t even last 40 performances.”

The film was also nominated for worst supporting actor and actress, worst screen couple and worst screenplay.

Other nominees included basketball star LeBron James, who picked up worst actor for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which also received several other nods.

A new ‘special’ category was also introduced at this year’s awards to ‘honour’ Bruce Willis (Ian West/PA)

A new “special” category was also introduced at this year’s awards: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie.

The actor went up against himself eight times within the category for films including American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock and Out Of Death.

The Razzies nominations were announced the day before those of the 94th Academy Awards.

The winners will be announced on March 26, a day prior to the Oscars results.

