New trailer offers first glimpse at TV adaptation of Conversations With Friends

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 5.42pm
Conversations with Friends (Enda Bowe/Hulu)
Conversations with Friends (Enda Bowe/Hulu)

A new trailer has offered the first glimpse at the highly anticipated BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends.

The BBC Three drama will follow two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi, as they forge a strange and unexpected connection with married couple Melissa and Nick.

The 12-part series is being made by the producers of Normal People, the hit series based on another of Irish author Rooney’s books.

The 21-year-old college student Frances, played by Alison Oliver, and her ex-girlfriend and now best friend Bobbi, portrayed by Sasha Lane, broke up three years ago but remain close friends who perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

At one of their shows, they meet writer Melissa, played by Sex Education star Jemima Kirke, and start to spend time with her and her actor husband Nick, portrayed by Joe Alwyn.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on a secret affair which tests the bonds among the friendships and relationships within the group.

Nick and Frances embark on a secret affair together (Enda Bowe/Hulu)

The teaser clip sees longing glances and sexual tension between Frances and Nick before Melissa is seen asking: “There’s nothing else that I should know about with Nick is there?”

After the pair are seen giving into the affair, Frances asks Nick: “Does that make us bad people?”

The drama series will be directed by Irish film-maker Lenny Abrahamson and produced by Element Pictures for BBC Three.

Melissa and Bobbi  met at a poetry reading in Dublin (Enda Bowe/Hulu)

Conversations With Friends, which was Rooney’s debut novel, was published in 2017.

The TV adaptation will be one of the first dramas to launch on BBC Three as it has recently returned as a linear channel.

Executive producers of the series include Ed Guiney, Emma Norton and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC and Abrahamson, who all worked on Normal People.

Conversations With Friends will premiere this May on BBC Three in the UK, Hulu in the US, and RTE in Ireland.

