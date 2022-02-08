Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirms arrival of second child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirms arrival of second child

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 5.58pm
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (left) and Jason Statham (Ian West/PA)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have welcomed a baby girl.

The model confirmed the news on Instagram and said the child’s name is Isabella James Statham and that she arrived on February 2.

Huntington-Whiteley, 34, also shared a photo of her newborn in a basket with its high sides obscuring her face, showing only her tiny hand.

Her post prompted congratulations from famous friends such as fellow models Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge.

The child is her second, she already has son Jack, four, with actor Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley has been in a relationship with Statham, known for his roles in Snatch and The Fast & The Furious franchise, since 2010.

After the birth of her first child, Huntington-Whiteley said her pregnancy had been “a struggle for me”.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, she added: “I gained a lot of weight; a lot more than people around me expected.

“I do not regret it – but I had a long way to go once I was cradling the baby.

“It took a year of training and discipline. I’m not joking. It took a year to the month to lose every single pound.

“Even after that, it took several more months before I could go on a shoot and feel good.”

