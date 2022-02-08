Little Simz inspires with Brit Award winner’s speech

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brit Award-winning artist Little Simz dedicated her winner’s speech to inspiring kids from different backgrounds to “keep dreaming”.

The 27-year-old singer was presented with Best New Artist at London’s O2 by singer Celeste and Olympian Tom Daley.

Little Simz, who received critical acclaim for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, also performed during the award’s ceremony with actress Emma Corrin making a surprise appearance.

"Keep dreaming, keep pushing"@LittleSimz wins Best New Artist and takes the moment to thank her mum ❤️ #BRITs pic.twitter.com/gOFtltSq1p — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Taking to the stage to receive her award, Little Simz said: “I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far.

“My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I am from North London, Islington.

“I grew up on a council estate. I am an independent artist and to be here tonight receiving this award is such a blessing. I am so grateful.”

She thanked her team before adding: “Thank you to my family, my brother, my sisters, my nieces, my nephews. I want to say thank you so much to God.

“I want to say to anyone who is watching this at home – I am living proof that if you work hard at something, no matter where you come from, no matter your background, no matter your race, you can do something extraordinary.

“So for all the kids. Keep dreaming, keep pushing. I am you. You are me. Blessings. Thank you so much.”

Rapper Dave, who received the award for Best Hip Hop, Grime and Rap Artist at the ceremony, congratulated Little Simz during his winner’s speech.

The 23-year-old musician said: “I want to thank all of the artist’s who are in the same field as me who have suffered for years and years and years and years and broken down so many barriers in this industry that I am in right now.

“I want to say, it’s for you guys that I feel like it is only right that I carry on doing the same thing and for the people who are here today, Simz I am so proud of you, everything that you have done is so amazing.”

After winning Artist Of The Year, pop superstar Adele also mentioned winner Little Simz sending her a “massive congratulations”.