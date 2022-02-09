Billie Eilish feels ‘honoured’ after a day of awards success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billie Eilish feels ‘honoured’ after a day of awards success

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 2.20am
Billie Eilish feels 'honoured' after a day of awards success (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish feels ‘honoured’ after a day of awards success (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish says she feels “honoured” after enjoying a day of big success, being nominated for an Oscar and winning a Brit award.

The pop sensation, 20, received the Academy nod for best original song for Bond theme tune No Time To Die and claimed the Brit award for international artist for a third consecutive time, both on Tuesday.

Eilish, known for hits including Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever, described the Oscar nomination as a “peak life experience” following the early morning announcement in Los Angeles.

“Nominated for an OSCAR,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you SO much to @theacademy for this nomination!! It was an absolute dream to write a song for a @007 film and I’m so honoured that it’s nominated.

“Peak life experience. THANK YOU!!!”

No Time To Die was written and produced by the singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
No Time To Die was written and produced by the singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her success carried on into the evening after being handed the accolade at the UK music awards ceremony, which took place at London’s O2 Arena.

In a pre-recorded message played at the awards she said: “I am so honoured and feel so lucky to be awarded this again.

“I don’t feel deserving.”

Eilish also expressed her excitement at headlining the Glastonbury festival later this summer.

