Helen Mirren hopes The Duke will become part of ‘canon of great British films’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Helen Mirren hopes The Duke will become part of ‘canon of great British films’

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 3.22am
Helen Mirren hopes The Duke will become part of ‘canon of great British films’ (James Manning/PA)
Helen Mirren hopes The Duke will become part of ‘canon of great British films’ (James Manning/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren says she hopes her new movie The Duke will become a national favourite and make its way into “the canon of great British films.”

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside fellow screen veteran Jim Broadbent in the true story of the theft of a valuable portrait from The National Gallery in London.

Dame Helen plays the wife of Kempton Bunton, played by Broadbent, a 60-year-old taxi driver who allegedly stole Goya’s painting of the Duke Of Wellington in 1961.

UK premiere of The Duke – London
Mirren plays the wife of Kempton Bunton, played by Jim Broadbent, a 60 year-old taxi driver who stole Goya’s painting of the Duke Of Wellington in 1961 (James Manning/PA)

It was directed by the late Roger Michell, famous for films including Notting Hill and Venus, who died in September aged 65.

Bunton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition the Government invested more in care for the elderly, having long campaigned for pensioners to receive free television.

Dame Helen said that the “quintessentially British” story could not be made in other countries.

“I hope it will become, not a cult film, but it will become a favourite in the canon of great British films,” she told the PA news agency.

Roger Michell death
The film was directed by the late Roger Michell, famous for films including Notting Hill and Venus, who died in September last year aged 65 (Ian West/PA)

“It was made by a great British director, it has a great British actor in it, Jim (Broadbent) and it’s a wonderful British story.

“It certainly couldn’t be made in America, or France, or Germany, or Italy; it’s a quintessentially British story.”

She added: “I know people are going to love it, everyone who has seen it loves it.”

Broadbent added that the production experience had been “the best of my life” and paid tribute to Michell as “the most wonderful director.”

“The experience of making the film was absolutely delightful, the best filming experience I’ve had, I think,” he told PA.

UK premiere of The Duke – London
Anna Maxwell Martin also praised the film’s ‘phenomenally able’ director, the late Roger Michell (James Manning/PA)

“Roger Michell… was the most wonderful director, he was absolutely stress free the whole shoot… no trouble, no difficulty or anxieties.

“It was a treat and it felt great. One of Roger’s many talents was getting a great cast together.”

Co-star Anna Maxwell added of Michell: “He was such a brilliant and kind director and so phenomenally able, he always had the best people and they were incredibly loyal to him and that means the whole crew.”

The Duke will be released in UK cinemas from February 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier