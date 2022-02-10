Kym Marsh joins new series of Waterloo Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Soap star Kym Marsh is joining the cast of school drama Waterloo Road, the BBC has announced.

The former Coronation Street actress will play Nicky Walters, a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker.

The news comes as filming for the new series begins on set in Greater Manchester.

EastEnders actress Jo Coffey also joins the school as Wendy Whitwell, PA to headteacher Kim Campbell, while Vincent Jerome will play joint deputy head Lindon King, with James Baxter as fellow deputy head Joe Casey.

It was previously announced that Angela Griffin will return to reprise her role as head Ms Campbell, while Adam Thomas will be back as Donte Charles and Katie Griffiths is returning as Chlo Charles.

Coronation Street’s Sonia Ibrahim will also join the cast as Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker, while Shauna Shim will play music teacher Valerie Chambers, and Neil Fitzmaurice has been cast as Neil Guthrie, the school’s history teacher.

Last Tango In Halifax actress Rachel Leskovac will play head of English Coral Walker, while Katherine Pearce will take on the role of an early career teacher.

A few familiar faces returned to #WaterlooRoad this week 🤯 Find out more 👉 https://t.co/spsNU38Khg pic.twitter.com/jAl6pkaV4h — Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) January 24, 2022

The young actors who will play the pupils in the school are yet to be announced.

Marsh said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road. It’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going!”

Executive producer Cameron Roach said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce our new cast, and we believe that, alongside the return of Kim Campbell, we’re creating some new iconic characters for the next generation of Waterloo Road.

“We look forward to the audience joining them in the staff room.”

– The new series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.