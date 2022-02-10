Tom Daley knits red noses ahead of Comic Relief challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Daley has been seen knitting red noses on the end of a diving board ahead of his Red Nose Day challenge, where he will be tackling a four-day journey from London to Plymouth by foot, water, boat and bike.

Daley, 27, took up knitting just before the first lockdown in March 2020 and has previously said the hobby comes as a welcome distraction when he is competing.

The gold medallist was snapped with needles and wool on multiple occasions while watching his teammates at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tom Daley has been knitting red noses ahead of his Comic Relief challenge (BBC/PA)

Daley said: “Lots of people would think after an Olympic Games and being successful at the Olympics, you would want a little break and put your feet up and not do any exercise for a little bit, but not me.

“I’m always up for a new challenge, always up for trying something new, and when this opportunity came up, the thought of being able to do this with Comic Relief, to try and raise money.”

Daley will make a gruelling journey from London Aquatic Centre in Stratford, east London, where he won his first Olympic medal in 2012, to his home town of Plymouth.

Alongside preparing for the physically demanding homecoming, he has been knitting a collection of red noses.

They are the latest addition to the diver’s creations, which include an Olympic-inspired knitted cardigan. Daley also recently launched his own knitting brand, Made With Love by Tom Daley.

It's going to be one hell of a challenge.4 days. 4 disciplines. London to Plymouth. Tom Daley's Hell of A Homecoming for #RedNoseDay. Coming soon. More: https://t.co/2NjyRI8yR1#TomDaleyHomecoming | @TomDaley1994 pic.twitter.com/yFq44we4Nn — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) February 9, 2022

The highs and lows of Daley’s Comic Relief challenge will be captured for a BBC documentary, Tom Daley’s Hell Of A Homecoming, which will air on BBC One in March.

He added: “Supporting Comic Relief is something really important to me because, on so many different levels, the organisation and charity helps so many people, in so many different walks of life and different areas, and I think that’s something that’s really important.”

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day returns on March 18.