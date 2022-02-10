Amazon unveils first look at UK remake of Call My Agent!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amazon unveils first look at UK remake of Call My Agent!

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 9.00pm
Ten Percent is the new British comedy inspired by hit series Call My Agent! (Amazon Prime Video/PA)
Amazon Prime Video has offered a first look at the UK remake of the popular French series Call My Agent! which will feature cameos from a star-studded line-up.

The new comedy drama series, titled Ten Percent, will feature cameos from The Crown’s Emma Corrin, Don’t Look Up! star Himesh Patel, Homeland’s David Harewood and Tenet’s Clemence Poesy.

They will feature alongside previously announced stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald, Olivia Williams, Phoebe Dynevor, David Oyelowo and Dominic West.

Ten Percent will feature cameos from a variety of British stars
Ten Percent follows a London talent agency which scrambles to keep its A-list clients happy (Amazon Prime Video/PA)

Ten Percent takes inspiration from the acclaimed French original series Dix Pour Cent, known as Call My Agent!, which was originally a hit in France and grew in popularity after it was picked up by Netflix.

The hit comedy show followed the employees of a Parisian talent agency who must scramble to keep their star clients happy and the business afloat after the death of the founder.

The British adaptation, created by Bafta award winner John Morton, will retain the essence of the French original but will be relocated to a London talent agency and incorporate Morton’s British sensibility while introducing new storylines.

The comedy series will feature cameos from a number of British stars (Amazon Prime Video)

The show’s core cast, who will play members of the talent agency, includes Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Jim Broadbent and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Natasha Little, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Edward Bluemel, Tim McInnerny and Eleonore Arnaud will also feature.

A trademark of the original Call My Agent! is the celebrity cameos that feature in almost every episode – an element that will be retained in the British remake.

The likes of Corrin, Patel and Harewood will all appear in the series as fictionalised versions of themselves.

Ten Percent will premiere in spring 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

