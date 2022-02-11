Seth Rogen: Why does Hollywood expect people to care so much about the Oscars?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Seth Rogen: Why does Hollywood expect people to care so much about the Oscars?

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 2.59am
Seth Rogen: ‘Why does Hollywood expect people to care so much about the Oscars?’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Seth Rogen: ‘Why does Hollywood expect people to care so much about the Oscars?’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Seth Rogen says he does not understand why Hollywood expects people to care so much about the Oscars.

The actor and comedian said he did not expect those in other industries to be concerned with the awards that Tinseltown residents “shower upon themselves”.

Speaking during an interview with US outlet Insider, he said: “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves.

“I don’t care who wins the automobile awards.

“No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.

“Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Asked who he thought should host the prestigious ceremony this year he replied: “You know, whoever really wants to.

“I’m sure there are comedians out there that want to, right?”

Rogen is due to appear alongside Ant-Man star Paul Rudd in an advert for Lays potato chips which will be shown during the Super Bowl this weekend.

The 94th Academy Awards is due to take place on March 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier