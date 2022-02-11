‘I was just helping a fan’: Billie Eilish denies making Travis Scott reference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I was just helping a fan’: Billie Eilish denies making Travis Scott reference

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 4.30am
Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West’s apology demand (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish says she was “just helping a fan” after Kanye West demanded an apology from her on behalf of fellow rapper Travis Scott.

The Bad Guy singer, 20, denied making reference to the tragedy at Scott’s performance at the Astroworld music festival during one of her recent shows, when she stopped the music to allow an audience member to be helped.

In clips of the show shared online, she can be heard saying: “I wait for people to be ok until I keep going.”

Ten people died as fans surged toward the stage during a performance by Scott at the two-day festival in Houston, Texas in November last year.

Global megastar West said he would not perform his headline slot at this year’s Coachella music festival if Eilish did not apologise for her remarks.

In a post on social media he reiterated Scott’s claims that he did not know fans were being injured while onstage and said Scott was “very hurt by what happened”.

“Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” he wrote on Instagram in all capitals.

“Trav didn’t have any idea what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

He added: “And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was recently named as one of the southern California festival’s three main headliners, alongside Eilish and Harry Styles.

Global megastar West said he would not perform his headline slot at this year’s Coachella music festival if Eilish did not apologise for her remarks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Eilish, who was named international artist of the year for the third-consecutive year at the Brit awards on Tuesday, denied she had referenced Scott.

“Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” she wrote in reply to West’s Instagram post.

Scott recently welcomed his second child with partner Kylie Jenner who is the sister of Kim Kardashian.

The reality star filed for divorce from West in February last year.

