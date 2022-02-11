Elton John congratulates gold-medal winning Olympian who skated to Rocket Man By Press Association February 11 2022, 4.32am Updated: February 11 2022, 7.04am Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes in the men’s free skate programme at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sir Elton John has congratulated US Olympic skating champion Nathan Chen who performed his gold medal-winning routine to the strains of Rocket Man. The 22 year-old pulled off a dazzling performance in the men’s free skate in Beijing on Thursday which earned him the top spot on the podium. In a post on social media, Sir Elton praised the youngster and encouraged fans to watch him in a special music and sports crossover series called From The Top. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) “Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing,” he said. “Watch @nathanwchen and @HayleyKiyoko appear in the series I exec-produced called ‘From The Top’ for @Olympics & @rocketsportsuk.” From the top introduces Olympians with musical artists both at the top of their game and examines the similarities of their paths to greatness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close