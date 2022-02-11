Elton John congratulates gold-medal winning Olympian who skated to Rocket Man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Elton John has congratulated US Olympic skating champion Nathan Chen who performed his gold medal-winning routine to the strains of Rocket Man.

The 22 year-old pulled off a dazzling performance in the men’s free skate in Beijing on Thursday which earned him the top spot on the podium.

In a post on social media, Sir Elton praised the youngster and encouraged fans to watch him in a special music and sports crossover series called From The Top.

“Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing,” he said.

“Watch @nathanwchen and @HayleyKiyoko appear in the series I exec-produced called ‘From The Top’ for @Olympics & @rocketsportsuk.”

From the top introduces Olympians with musical artists both at the top of their game and examines the similarities of their paths to greatness.