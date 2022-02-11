King Crimson and Foreigner co-founder Ian McDonald dies aged 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

King Crimson and Foreigner co-founder Ian McDonald dies aged 75

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 3.02pm
Ian McDonald was a founder member of the band Foreigner (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Ian McDonald was a founder member of the band Foreigner (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Ian McDonald, co-founder of influential progressive rock band King Crimson and later Foreigner, has died aged 75.

The multi-instrumentalist, originally from in Osterley in Middlesex, died on Thursday after suffering from cancer, his son Max said in a statement.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that my father passed away yesterday from cancer.

“He was incredibly brave, and never lost his kindness or his sense of humour even when the going was rough.

“My father was a brilliant, intuitive musician, a gentle soul, and a wonderful dad. He will live on forever through his beautiful music and the love of his fans. Thank you all.”

As part of King Crimson, McDonald helped define the burgeoning progressive rock sound of the late 1960s, playing saxophone, flute, guitar and vibraphone across tracks such as 21st Century Schizoid Man and Starless.

Their debut album released in 1969, In The Court Of The Crimson King, combined genres as varied as folk, jazz, classical and symphonic music and won fans such as Pete Townshend of The Who.

The band’s original line-up split later that year, with McDonald and drummer Michael Giles releasing one album together exploring a brighter and more pop-orientated sound.

McDonald briefly rejoined King Crimson in 1974 before guitarist Robert Fripp put the band on hiatus.

In 1976, McDonald formed Foreigner with British guitarist Mick Jones and American singer Lou Gramm in a departure from his experimental roots.

He appeared on their first three albums, which all charted within the top 10 in America, delivering a more commercial style of hard rock, but was fired in 1980 as Jones sought to establish greater creative control over the sound.

He also worked as a session musician on hit releases such as Get It On by T Rex.

Kanye West sampled the King Crimson track 21st Century Schizoid Man on his 2010 single Power, introducing a new generation to the band.

Former Genesis guitarist, Steve Hackett, who first met McDonald around 1970 and worked with him across the years, was among those paying tribute.

He said: “I’m incredibly sad to hear of Ian McDonald’s passing. I’ve known him and admired his work ever since I was in the teens when I was totally bowled over by the King Crimson show at the Marquee in London.

“A song which Ian had a particularly strong hand in, Epitaph, has remained a firm favourite of mine throughout the years.

“Ian was both a fabulous composer and an amazing multi-instrumentalist. I have always been full of admiration for his solo work as well as everything he did with Crimson and Foreigner amongst others.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier