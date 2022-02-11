Euphoria co-stars confirm romance with birthday snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Euphoria co-stars confirm romance with birthday snap

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 5.06pm
Hunter Schafer attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, both stars of hit series Euphoria, have revealed they are in a relationship.

Fike, 26, confirmed that he and Schafer, 22, were a couple via his Instagram story where he posted an image of them kissing.

The singer-turned-actor plays the character of Elliot in the HBO series, alongside co-star Schafer, who stars as transgender high school student Jules.

 

Fike shared the image to wish Schafer a belated happy birthday, writing “happy birthday happy birthday” across the post. She turned 22 in late December.

In the image, the pair are seated at a restaurant table in front of a slice of chocolate cake and whipped cream.

Reports the co-stars were in a relationship began circulating in January after they were spotted holding hands as they left The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

The couple are romantically linked on-screen as well as off-screen. It was recently revealed that their characters in Euphoria have started a relationship.

The second series of the show is currently airing weekly on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

