What’s the confirmed date for the return of Peaky Blinders?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

What’s the confirmed date for the return of Peaky Blinders?

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.56am Updated: February 15 2022, 3.46pm
The release date for the final series of Peaky Blinders has been confirmed as February 27 (Robert Viglasky/Caryn Mandabach Productions/PA).
The release date for the final series of Peaky Blinders has been confirmed as February 27 (Robert Viglasky/Caryn Mandabach Productions/PA).

The long-awaited return date for the new series of Peaky Blinders has been revealed on a mural in Birmingham.

The BBC show follows the lives of the notorious Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-war Birmingham, and is returning for its sixth and final series later this month.

A striking 12.71m (41.7ft) high mural of the series’ gang leader Tommy Shelby has been painted on the side of a building overlooking the Old Crown pub in Digbeth, Birmingham. Accompanying the painting is the release date: “final series 27 Feb”.

The image was painted over seven days by street artist Akse, who also painted the now highly recognisable portrait of footballer Marcus Rashford in Manchester last year.

A mural of Tommy Shelby in Birmingham
A mural in Birmingham has revealed the confirmed start date for the sixth and final series of Peaky Blinders (Nick Robinson/PA)

The upcoming series will be the first not to feature Helen McCrory as the family matriarch Polly Gray, after filming was put on hold due to Covid and the actress later died of cancer in April 2021.

Speaking to Esquire magazine earlier this year, Cillian Murphy – who plays the infamous Tommy Shelby – said: “She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.”

Adding: “It’s just… I still can’t believe she’s not here. It doesn’t make sense. I’ve never lost anyone like that – who was young and a friend. It was very confusing.

“But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person.”

The mural was commissioned by the BBC to celebrate the start of the final series.

Series six of Peaky Blinders will air on BBC One on February 27 and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]