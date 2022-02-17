Olympic boxer Nicola Adams reveals baby joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic boxer Nicola Adams reveals baby joy

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 2.36pm
Olympic boxer Nicola Adams reveals baby joy (James Manning/PA)
Olympian Nicola Adams has announced she is expecting a baby with girlfriend Ella Baig after their fourth round of IVF treatment.

The 39-year-old, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, said the couple started fertility treatment in 2019.

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, Adams revealed that Baig had suffered a miscarriage and two failed attempts at IVF before discovering the happy news “a few months ago”.

She said: “We decided that Ella would carry the baby, that we’d use my egg, and find a sperm donor that resembled Ella.

“The main hurdle was not knowing as much about IVF as we do now.

“Unbeknownst to us, Ella went through her first rounds of IVF with an underactive thyroid which can dramatically impact the chances of having a healthy pregnancy.

“Our first attempt failed and Ella had a miscarriage.”

The athlete revealed she was “really upset” after the couple had two more failed attempts at IVF before Baig discovered she was pregnant.

Adams said: “Of course, we knew that there was a chance of it being unsuccessful, but it’s hard to see those two lines on a pregnancy test and feel elated before having that ripped from you just a few weeks later.

“I was also more upset for Ella as she was the one going through the process physically.

“You don’t really know what to say or do, you just have to be supportive.

“Then, a few months ago, we found out that Ella was pregnant again.

“She’s now in her second trimester. I’m so happy, but it’s also been emotional.

Nicola Adams with her gold medal (Tim Ireland/PA)

“We were worried about getting too excited because we’d miscarried before, but I think it’s really important that we try to enjoy it rather than dwelling on what could go wrong.”

Adams shared a picture of the baby’s ultrasound on Twitter, captioning it: “After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents!

“We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all the ups, the downs everything in between.”

The Olympian has said she believes there is still a “stigma” attached to the IVF process and a lack of parenting books for same-sex families and is determined to share her experiences.

She added: “The information is out there but we really had to dig for it. It shouldn’t be this hard to access.

“We hope that at least one person finds solace in our story.

“If you’re a same-sex couple going through this chapter of your lives, know that you’re not alone.”

Adams added that it feels “even more real” as Baig is beginning to show her baby bump and the couple are focused on getting their home ready and “learning as much as we can about parenthood”.

