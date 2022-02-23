Halyna Hutchins’ husband: ‘It’s absurd Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for her death’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halyna Hutchins’ husband: ‘It’s absurd Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for her death’

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 11.53pm
Halyna Hutchin’s husband: ‘It’s absurd Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for her death’ (Ian West/PA)
Halyna Hutchin's husband: 'It's absurd Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for her death' (Ian West/PA)

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins says it is “absurd” that Alec Baldwin did not take responsibility for her death.

Matt Hutchins said he felt “so angry” seeing the actor talk publicly about his wife’s death after having held the firearm that fatally injured her.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust in October last year, after a prop gun Baldwin was holding was discharged.

Baldwin gave an interview to US network ABC following the incident in which he said he felt sadness, not guilt, and “could not say who” was responsible for her death.

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Today show Mr Hutchins said: “Watching him I just felt so angry.

“I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her.

“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”

It comes as the Hollywood actor continues to fight a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Cases are being brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy and Ms Hutchins’ family.

Lawyers said during the fatal incident on the set of the western, Baldwin had pointed the prop gun at Hutchins during the set-up for the filming of a scene when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it fired without him pulling the trigger.

As well as Baldwin, two of the lawsuits name nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

Mr Hutchins told NBC that there were “multiple responsible parties” in his wife’s death.

“Gun safety was not the only problem on that set, there were standards that were not practiced,” he said.

“There are multiple responsible parties.”

